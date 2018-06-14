After This Woman Confessed To Bumping A Car, The Owner Set Up A Surprise For Her

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming back to a damaged vehicle is one of a driver’s worst fears. Stuart Edge could certainly relate to that, after he found a note on his windshield from Sydnee, a woman who confessed to bumping his car in May 2014. However, he then decided to set up a surprise for her.

Parking lots can be hazardous places for certain drivers, as they must navigate their vehicle into a confined space without hitting any of the surrounding cars. That task can be made even harder though, if a fellow motorist has parked poorly. Sydnee faced that particular problem in May 2014, leading to an unfortunate mistake.

As the young woman attempted to park up, she needed to account for the badly positioned car to her left. However, by doing so, she accidentally bumped the vehicle to her right. Concerned, Sydnee then wrote a note explaining what happened, leaving it on the windshield of the car she had hit.

