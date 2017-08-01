When This Woman Was Convicted Of Animal Cruelty, The Judge Handed Down An Extraordinary Sentence

ADVERTISEMENT

When one woman pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges, she expected to get prison time or perhaps a fine. However, the judge had a much more creative punishment in mind – and she’ll think twice before neglecting a pet again.

In 2015 Alyssa Morrow pleaded guilty to animal cruelty and neglect. The woman had left her dog, Moose, alone in her house for a week. And the home was in a disgraceful condition.

When animal control found the seven-year old pit bull, they couldn’t believe the squalor he was living in. News reports compared Morrow’s home to that of a “hoarder.” It was said to be full of junk and covered in filth.

