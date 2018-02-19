A Woman’s Condition Meant She Couldn’t Have Kids. But Then One Day She Gave Birth In The Shower

ADVERTISEMENT

Deep in the winter of 2018, Indiana mom Brylye Jones had a birthing experience like few others. The young pregnant woman wasn’t even aware that she was in labor until she went for a warming shower. What happened after she hit the stall confounded medical professionals and delivered a truly heart-warming story.

Jones is a hairdresser from the small town of Carlisle in Sullivan County, IN, with a remarkable tale to tell. It revolves around the circumstances of her giving birth, which no-one saw coming. After all, Jones didn’t think that she would ever be able to have kids in the first place. But she was wrong, and so were the doctors who had told her it was an impossibility.

Jones had been told that she would never conceive for medical reasons. The young woman had an ovarian dysfunction which meant that her body wasn’t producing hormones normally. So Jones was under the impression that she had no chance of ever having a family of her own.

