This Woman Was Deafened By The Internal Noises Of Her Body – And It Took 10 Doctors To Diagnose Her

The nuts and bolts of the human body fascinates those in the medical and science fields. But Rachel Pyne found her body anything but intriguing after she began to hear its innermost workings. Nine separate doctors struggled to make a solid diagnosis of the bizarre problem. Happily, though, the tenth medic she saw made the most unlikely discovery.
It all began in March 2014. Pyne, a photographer from Merrillville, Indiana, started to hear strange noises, seemingly emanating from inside her own body. She’d pick up every beat of her heart, while each step that she took was amplified to an amazing degree. Incredibly, Pyne would even be aware of the sound of her food being digested. Understandably, it didn’t take long until this freakish affliction became overwhelming for the then 27-year-old.
“It was crazy,” Pyne told the UCLA Newsroom. “I could hear my eyes swoosh around as I moved them back and forth, like moving your hand in water.” Moreover, with all those sounds bouncing around in her head, it wasn’t long before the photographer’s balance was adversely affected.
