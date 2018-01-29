This Woman Discovered An Instagram Feed Identical To Her Own – And Behind It Lies A Pretty Dark Feud

ADVERTISEMENT

Some might say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. For others, there’s a much darker force at play. So when a fashion influencer discovered a woman seemingly copying her Instagram feed, she turned to her blog followers for support. But a picture can paint a thousand lies and maybe not all is as it appears.

Jennifer Lake is a fashion and lifestyle blogger based in Chicago, Illinois. Her website, Style Charade, is a celebration of where fashion meets art. The blog, by her own admission, “documents her personal style through a finely-curated and colorful lens,” with all photos courtesy of her husband Robert Zigmund.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blogging, however, isn’t Lake’s only job. In her day-to-day, the fashionista is a senior VP for a PR company. This sees her working on campaigns for various well-known lifestyle labels. She’s good at it, too, having won numerous major awards in the industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT