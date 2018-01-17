This Woman Had An Enormous Bump When She Was 12 Weeks Pregnant. Then It Just Kept On Growing

ADVERTISEMENT

One woman’s baby bump was so large that strangers would ask her her due date just 12 weeks into her pregnancy. Right away, the expectant mom knew she must have been bigger than others in her situation. However, she had little idea of just how large she would grow.

Lara Carpenter-Beck lives in Bristol, England, with her husband Chris. There, Carpenter-Beck runs her own 3D life casting business while her partner works as a property agent. However, in 2013 the couple started their most important job to date.

That’s when Carpenter-Beck fell pregnant with the couple’s first child. She was no doubt excited about the prospect of welcoming a baby with her beloved husband. But just 12 weeks into her pregnancy, Carpenter-Beck discovered she was having a different experience to other expectant moms.

