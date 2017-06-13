One mom was over the moon when she found out that she was expecting rare triplets. However, it wasn’t long before her delight turned to despair. Because, when doctors looked at her placenta, they discovered something very worrying indeed.
Sammi Edes hails from the city of Melbourne in Australia. At the end of 2014 she was a full-time mother to her little girl, Willow. What’s more, Edes then discovered that she was expecting a baby once again.
At her first scan, Edes was surprised to discover that this time around she was expecting twins. So, the expectant mom began preparing for life with two newborns. However, at her 20-week scan, doctors discovered something incredible.
-
A Cop Pulled This Couple Over And Said Step Out Of The Car. Then He Told The Guy To Get On His Knees
-
20 Things From The 2000s That People Were Just As Crazy About As The Fidget Spinner
-
These Dudes Broke Into An Abandoned Funeral Home And Made A Blood-Curdling Discovery
-
This Woman Was Expecting Rare Triplets. But When Doctors Saw Her Placenta, They Feared The Worst
-
She Battled Severe Headaches For Almost A Year. Then Doctors Took A Brain Scan And Saw Eight Eggs
-
This Guy Ballooned To 831 Pounds After A Bad Breakup – But You Should See What He Looks Like Now
-
Remember The Guy Who Sang Gangnam Style? Well, Here’s What He’s Up To Now
-
The 300,000-Year-Old Bones Found In This Mine Shake The Foundations Of Human History To The Core
-
After Her Son Tragically Passed Away, Mom Got A Text From The Nurse About Another Baby
-
Mom Was Afraid When Her Baby Shook In Pain. Then She Saw The Deadly Creature Crawling On His Body
-
Jackie Kennedy’s Granddaughter Looks So Much Like The Former First Lady That It’s Insane
-
These Sisters Had Perms Since High School – But With Their New Looks You Wouldn’t Recognize Them