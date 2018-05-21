This Woman Experimented With Different Looks For A Dating Site – And The Comments Weren’t Pretty

ADVERTISEMENT

Marie Southard Ospina had an inkling that her online dating profile would receive a lot more attention if it was accompanied by different pictures. So, she dressed up and embodied a slew of different personas. But when she uploaded the shots to her profile, the responses she received left her speechless.

As a writer who’s had articles published on BuzzFeed, Everyday Feminism, Refinery29, Bustle and Romper, Ospina’s work has covered a range of topics. But the areas she tends to focus on most are feminism, body image, sexuality and women’s lifestyles.

In an August 2014 piece, Ospina rehashed an experiment she had tried seven years earlier. Then, she was enrolled in a sociology course at a community college, wherein she and her classmates regularly discussed stereotypes, as well as the cliques they had experienced in student life.

