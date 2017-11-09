On a summer evening in 2010, Canadian Bethany Benson, then 22, was being driven to her home in Oshawa, Ontario, by her boyfriend from her aunt’s house in Michigan. Feeling tired and with a long drive ahead, Benson decided she would try and get a little more comfortable. With her seat reclined and her feet up on the dashboard, Benson soon drifted off to sleep. But her unwise decision to relax in this position changed Benson’s life radically.
At the time of the fateful drive, Benson was looking forward to heading back to her hometown’s Trent University to complete her B.A. degree. The young woman was majoring in history with a minor in French. Benson was a passionate athlete who enjoyed playing a variety of sports and was hoping to train as a teacher after she graduated.
But events in the early evening of August 2, 2010 would put paid to both her enjoyment of sports and her career ambitions. With her then boyfriend, Paul, at the wheel, Benson would be involved in a vehicle accident that would totally transform her future. Benson has no memory of the crash itself and has had to rely on the help of witnesses to try and piece together exactly what happened that day.
-
This Dad’s Stomach Dropped When He Was Pulled Over. Then The Cop Pointed To His Kid In The Back
-
This Dog Was Sat All Alone Outside Target. Then People Looked Closer At The Sign Around His Neck
-
Her Husband Was Killed Days After He Learned She Was Pregnant. Then His Buddies Revealed Her Secret
-
If You Bury An Egg And A Banana Side By Side In The Garden, You’ll Get Some Astonishing Results
-
A Couple Drove 10 Hours To Pick Up Their Adopted Baby. Then The Birth Mom Made An Agonizing U-turn
-
This Woman Drifted Off To Sleep With Her Feet On The Dash – And Then Her Life Was Never The Same
-
A Family Were Left Dumbstruck When This Octopus Crawled From The Water And Gave Them A Gift
-
This Girl Was Born With Mermaid-Like Legs – And Doctors Had Never Seen Anything Like It Before
-
A Wife Took Her Husband For A 50th Birthday Meal. Then Two Men Approached And He Broke Down In Tears
-
When Instagram Deleted This Woman’s Weight Loss Journey, It Jolted Her Into Action
-
This Furious Mom Said Pumpkin Patch Workers Told Her Son With Down Syndrome He Had To Leave
-
When A Car Sped Through A Stop Sign Towards This 2-Year-Old, His Nanny’s Reaction Was Pure Instinct