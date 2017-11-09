This Woman Drifted Off To Sleep With Her Feet On The Dash – And Then Her Life Was Never The Same

ADVERTISEMENT

On a summer evening in 2010, Canadian Bethany Benson, then 22, was being driven to her home in Oshawa, Ontario, by her boyfriend from her aunt’s house in Michigan. Feeling tired and with a long drive ahead, Benson decided she would try and get a little more comfortable. With her seat reclined and her feet up on the dashboard, Benson soon drifted off to sleep. But her unwise decision to relax in this position changed Benson’s life radically.

At the time of the fateful drive, Benson was looking forward to heading back to her hometown’s Trent University to complete her B.A. degree. The young woman was majoring in history with a minor in French. Benson was a passionate athlete who enjoyed playing a variety of sports and was hoping to train as a teacher after she graduated.

ADVERTISEMENT

But events in the early evening of August 2, 2010 would put paid to both her enjoyment of sports and her career ambitions. With her then boyfriend, Paul, at the wheel, Benson would be involved in a vehicle accident that would totally transform her future. Benson has no memory of the crash itself and has had to rely on the help of witnesses to try and piece together exactly what happened that day.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT