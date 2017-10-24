This Woman Fell In Love With A Guy On Her Train Who Never Knew. Then A Year On She Gave Him A Note

ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever fallen for someone on a train but didn’t have the courage to say, “Hi?” Countless people do this on their morning commute as they avoid eye contact and go on with their day, never knowing what could have been. Well, Zoë Folbigg was almost one of them until she finally decided to give her mystery man a note.

Zoë was waiting for her usual 08:21 a.m. train to work from Hitchin, England, to London. It was July 2003 when she first spotted a handsome stranger who was also waiting on the platform. Soon she saw the man, who unbeknownst to her was called Mark, every day but she only admired him from afar.

Without the confidence to approach him, she started to dress up in a bid to grasp his attention. She wore more make-up, styled her hair and purposely sat in the same train carriage as him each day. During this time, she noticed that they had a lot in common, as he was always lost in a book or magazine of the kind that she reads.

