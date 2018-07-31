This Woman Fell To The Floor When Her Husband Revealed He Had Solved A 15-Year-Old Mystery

ADVERTISEMENT

We might spend our whole lives trying to solve a puzzle without ever finding the answer. Some of us will be able to get over it, while some of us won’t. But when a man revealed to his wife that he’d solved a 15-year-old mystery, it was just too much for her to take.

Kay and Dave Butler had been married for 38 years. It had been a long and happy marriage, one that had produced a daughter, Lacey. In fact, it was Lacey who had the presence of mind to film an incredible moment between her parents. And it was shocking enough to make Kay fall to the ground in surprise.

This story begins with Dave and his wife at home. The pair were cleaning out their house, with Dave sorting through some old possessions. But then he came across a small wooden box, hidden way back on the top shelf of a cabinet.

