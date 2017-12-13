When This Woman Finally Awoke From A Coma, Doctors Delivered News That Left Her In Shock

Gemma Holmes was on her moped when a collision with a car sent her rocketing through the air. It was a miracle that she was still alive after the crash, let alone that she survived the trip to hospital. But following the shunt she slipped into a coma and medics all but gave up hope of her pulling through. Three months later, however, everything changed.
September 8, 2012, was a day that started like any other for the then-25-year-old Holmes. The care worker from Hilperton, U.K., began her morning commute as usual. She was riding her scooter to her job at a nursing home when something terrible happened.
Riding on the A350 state road, about nine miles from her home, Holmes crashed headlong into a stationary car. She hit the vehicle with such force that she was propelled into the air across the road and hit a street lamp. Holmes’ back was broken in the incident, and she also suffered multiple injuries to her head and neck.
