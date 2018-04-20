This Woman Was Flying Home To See Family. Then The Pilot Called Her Name Over The Intercom

ADVERTISEMENT

Ana Uribe was traveling from Australia to South America to visit friends and family back home. And with over 14 hours of flying ahead of her, she likely expected the journey to be long and boring. However, not long into the journey, the captain came onto the intercom and called her name.

Uribe herself originally comes from Columbia; throughout her life, though, she has traveled far and wide. As a result, in 2016, she found herself living in Sydney, Australia – far away from many of her friends and family.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, after four years Down Under, Uribe decided that it was time to return home to catch up with her kids and parents. And, as part of her journey to Columbia, she booked onto a flight with Australian airline Qantas. That particular part of the trip would take her from Melbourne to Los Angeles in California.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT