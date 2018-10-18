A Woman Found Her Birth Parents After A Decade, But Four Days Later An Email Brought Her To Tears

By Andrea Marchiano
October 18, 2018
Image: Instagram/lifelatelyblog / Life Lately
Samantha Thomas spent her whole life wondering who her birth parents were. With a court order, she was able unseal her birth certificate at age 27, and finally learned her mother’s name, Valerie Lopez. Then, she began to search for her – until she received an email that made her break down in tears.

Image: Facebook/Marisa Powell
Cynthia and Richard Powell adopted Thomas, and she grew up in Tulsa, Oklahoma, alongside her younger sister, Marisa. Thomas thrived in her high school years, earning the title of homecoming queen and valedictorian. She was also involved with the football team and student council.

Image: Facebook/Samantha Thomas
After graduation, Thomas went on to study public relations at Oklahoma State University. She then put her degree to good use working for an Owasso, Oklahoma-based restaurant group. But when she and her husband, Trent, became parents to a son, Luke, and a daughter, Lyla, she traded in her job for full-time motherhood.

