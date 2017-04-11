When This Woman Found A Grandma’s Baby Bootie-Pin, It Rekindled An Emotional 25-Year-Old Search

By Annie Price
April 11, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Images: Facebook/Evelyn Falls Fitzsimmons / Facebook/Stacey Marie

The house fire had destroyed almost everything. However, in the wreckage Stacey Fitzsimmons found an object glinting in the light. She had stumbled upon a silver badge adorned with four baby booties. And the mysterious discovery filled her mind with questions.

Image: Facebook/Evelyn Falls Fitzsimmons

Evelyn Fitzsimmons comes from Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and she raised her children in the area. As a result, she knew how important family memories were. That’s why she’d been clinging on to an unusual item she’d found for years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Facebook/Stacey Marie

Two decades earlier, around 1997, Fitzsimmons had a job at Hills Department Store. And it was then that she stumbled upon a lost keepsake. The memento was a silver pin with four dangling little baby booties on it.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT