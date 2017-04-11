When This Woman Found A Grandma’s Baby Bootie-Pin, It Rekindled An Emotional 25-Year-Old Search

ADVERTISEMENT

The house fire had destroyed almost everything. However, in the wreckage Stacey Fitzsimmons found an object glinting in the light. She had stumbled upon a silver badge adorned with four baby booties. And the mysterious discovery filled her mind with questions.

Evelyn Fitzsimmons comes from Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and she raised her children in the area. As a result, she knew how important family memories were. That’s why she’d been clinging on to an unusual item she’d found for years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two decades earlier, around 1997, Fitzsimmons had a job at Hills Department Store. And it was then that she stumbled upon a lost keepsake. The memento was a silver pin with four dangling little baby booties on it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT