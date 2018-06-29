This Woman Found A Love Letter From Her Cheating Husband, So She Set About Seeking Sweet Revenge

ADVERTISEMENT

Englishwoman Sarah Williams said she found a note in her husband’s work bag in December 2015 and instantly suspected him of cheating. When she confronted him about the mystery missive, her spouse allegedly confessed that he had been seeing another woman behind her back. So, after Williams had hastily kicked him out of the family home, she leisurely set about seeking her sweet revenge.

Williams lives in the city of Newcastle-Upon-Tyne in the north of England, which is situated around a five-hour drive north of the country’s capital, London. In 2015, the now 34-year-old was working in a kindergarten and lived with her workman husband, George. The couple had three children, two of whom Williams had brought to the partnership from a previous relationship.

Williams, a year younger than her spouse, had first been introduced to George in 2009. After a two-year courtship, the couple happily tied the knot in 2011. According to Williams, their celebration had been a “dream wedding.” Indeed, it seems that the kindergarten worker stopped at nothing to make sure that she felt every inch the princess getting measured up for her special day.

