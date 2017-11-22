This Woman Found A Spy Camera In Her Daughter’s Locker Room – Then Learned A Mother Had Planted It

ADVERTISEMENT

Swim practice has finished in a small Wisconsin town, and ten-year-old Mia Walker is getting changed. Suddenly, her mom spots something strange hidden behind a locker door. On closer inspection, she realizes it’s a hidden camera – and that’s only the start of the shocking story.

In 2014 Mia and her sister Mykaela were living with their parents Christina and Kelly in Pleasant Prairie, a tight-knit community some 35 miles south of Milwaukee, WI. Even as a young child, Mia developed an interest in swimming and soon became a part of her school’s team.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of her training, Mia attended practice sessions at the RecPlex, a vast recreational center that’s the largest of its kind in the entire United States. Covering more than 300,000 square feet, the complex boasts two ice rinks, a variety of sporting courts, a fitness center and nature trails.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT