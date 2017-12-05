This Woman Gave Birth To Her Baby Five Weeks Early – Then Realized Her Mom Had Been Right All Along

ADVERTISEMENT

When one woman fell pregnant with her second child, her mother had a mysterious prediction about the birth. At first, no one took her prophecy seriously. But when the baby arrived five weeks early, his family were forced to take heed.

Clara Gregory originally hails from South Carolina. However, she later moved to New Jersey to start a new life. It was there that the she welcomed her daughter, Theresa, at Saint Francis Medical Center in the city of Trenton.

When Gregory was pregnant, her doctors told her that Theresa was due on Thanksgiving. “My doctor kept saying that it was good the baby was going to be born on Thanksgiving,” she told NJ.com in November 2017. “I wouldn’t need to do any cooking.”

