This Woman Gave Birth While In A Coma. Then Four Months On Her Baby Visited And A Miracle Occurred

By Katie Toon
February 6, 2018
Three-month-old baby Santino sucked his bottle under the watchful eyes of his aunt Norma and uncle Cesar. His mother, Amelia, lay seemingly lifeless in a coma beside them, having been involved in a devastating car crash five months earlier. All of a sudden, the silence was broken by an amazing sound.

Amelia Bannan is a police officer from Posadas, in the northeast of Argentina. On November 1, 2016, when she was five months pregnant, she was in a patrol car driven by her partner, Christian Espindola. He too was also a member of the police.

On that fateful day, four other officers were also in the car, and they were on their way to a police course in the local area. Eerily, Espindola told local news outlets that Bannan had dreamed about the car rolling over the day before the accident.

