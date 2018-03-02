After A Woman Gave Birth To These Twin Boys, The Nurse Was Confounded By Their Different Looks

ADVERTISEMENT

In most cases, we envision a set of twins to look similar, if not exactly alike. Perhaps that’s what Danyelle Wallace’s nurse was expecting as she checked on the new mom’s twin sons, Jeremiah and Elijah, just two days old in July of 2017.

As she took off the newborns’ hats though, the nurse realized the twins were not what she was used to: rather than two babies who appeared to be brothers, she saw that Wallace’s twins looked completely different from one another.

Before she became a mom, Danyelle Wallace had announced her pregnancy on Facebook on the day after Christmas, writing, “We will be receiving two of our gifts July 2017!” In another comment on the social media site, she had mused that raising two babies “would be fun.”

