When This Woman Got Married, She Didn’t Know Her Husband Would Become Her Wife

For most people in long-term relationships, there comes a point when thoughts turn to having children. Laura Groenjes Mitchell can certainly relate to that, as she announced her pregnancy in 2015. However, during that period, her husband, Galen, admitted that he wanted to transition from a man to a woman.

Residents of Denver, Colorado, Galen and Laura first met at a Minnesota arts college back in 2005. Intrigued by the unusual band t-shirt he was wearing that afternoon, the latter tracked him down on social media. She then asked if he wanted to meet her later in the evening.

After accepting the invitation, Galen then spent the night walking through the campus gardens with Laura, kick-starting their relationship. “[The] conversation came really easily and we just kept talking the rest of the night,” she recalled to the Huffington Post in August 2018. “From the very beginning, our relationship has been built on great communication and trust.”

