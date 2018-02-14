This Woman Hacked Amazon For A Load Of Free Carpet – But Then Realized She’d Made A Big Mistake

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman with the username “RowdyMcMenace” on imgur came up with a clever way to give her cats’ space a makeover. She consequently placed an order on Amazon for some free carpet samples. When the first batch arrived, she knew that it wasn’t precisely what she needed. So she ordered some more. And when she woke up one morning shortly afterwards, she realized just what she’d done.

Rowdy works as a 911 dispatcher in Florida. She lives with her boyfriend in Jacksonville, where they provide a loving home to their cats. And browsing Amazon one day, she spotted a way to do something cool for her fur babies.

Rowdy had seen a feature on the retail site that offered free fabric swatches and carpet samples. And she thought, “These would make a neat cat-scratcher and they’re free so…” So why not, right? She subsequently placed an order and waited for her delivery.

