This Woman Had Terrible Cramps On Her First Day At Work – But When She Got Home She Realized Why

ADVERTISEMENT

Klara Dollan was excited to start her new job for a marketing agency. However, when her first day came round, everything went wrong. After experiencing horrific cramps, Dollan was forced to leave her office. And when she arrived home, she realized that something was dreadfully wrong.

Dollan comes from Cricklewood, a suburban area of London, England. By the time that she was 22 years old, the young woman’s life was coming together. After quitting work in a bar, she had just landed a new position as a salesperson.

ADVERTISEMENT

As anyone who’s started a new role will know, first days can be immensely daunting. So, Dollan was presumably hoping that things would run smoothly while she learned the ropes. However, it seemed that a stress-free first day on the job was not to be.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT