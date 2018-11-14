This Woman Hadn’t Cut Her Hair In Eight Years. Then An Epic Makeover Left Her Totally Transformed

ADVERTISEMENT

Librarian Wendy had been known for having extra-long hair for most of her life. By the time she came onto TV's Rachael Ray show, though, she was ready for a change – and her first haircut in eight and a half years completely transformed her look.

Bridgeport, Connecticut, resident Wendy had always let her hair grow to super-long lengths – and her flowing locks made up her signature look for years. “People know me by my hair,” she said on Rachael Ray in October 2018.

And that look went well with Wendy’s fashion style, which she calls bohemian. “I like flowy skirts and dresses, and colors and patterns and florals,” she said. “The world should have more color in it.”

