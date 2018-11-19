This Woman Hadn’t Been To A Salon For 25 Years. Then She Underwent A Massive Transformation

ADVERTISEMENT

By Cathy’s own estimation, she hadn’t been anywhere near a salon since around 1993. That’s because the mom-of-three preferred to put her grown-up kids and grandchild ahead of herself. But with her son due to marry, her daughter reached out to the Rachael Ray Show for a makeover.

Cathy is from Reading, Pennsylvania. With three kids and a grandchild, most of her attention has been focused on them over the years. If she had any spare money, it was unlikely that she would splash out on frivolous treats for herself. Instead, she always preferred to see her family right.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indeed, Cathy was not about flash clothes or fancy haircuts. Afraid of change, she went with what she was used to. However, her choice of hairstyle and clothes didn’t go unnoticed by family and friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT