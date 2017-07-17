When A Woman Heard Strange Noises In The Bathroom, Her Neighbor Found An Unusual Intruder Inside

By Annie Price
July 17, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: YouTube/Amanda Boiles

When one woman heard weird sounds coming from her bathroom, she called on her neighbor to help. That’s when he made a shocking discovery. And when the lady saw what he’d uncovered, she couldn’t help but scream.

Image: Peter Boccia

The woman had been at home when she became aware of a strange noise. She could tell the sound was coming from somewhere inside her home. However, nothing could have prepared her for the strange situation that she was about to discover.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Dom J

After a sweep of the house, she determined that the din was coming from the bathroom. But as she looked around she could see no obvious cause. Then she heard the rattling once more.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT