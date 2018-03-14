This Woman Kept A Book In The Basement For Years. Then She Learned Its Astounding True Value

ADVERTISEMENT

Ken Sanders has been an appraiser on popular daytime TV show Antiques Roadshow for a decade. According to the Deseret News, to him the meaning of a rare book is “a book I have and you don’t.” But then a woman from Salt Lake City showed him something astounding.

Sanders is a significant figure in the world of antiques. Best known for his appearances on Antiques Roadshow, he’s a true fountain of knowledge, particularly when it comes to rare books. Indeed, he’s been passionate about books ever since he was a teenager.

By the time that Sanders was 17, he had already started his impressive book collection. And from there he continued to grow his portfolio of rare books even further. But he also spent his time chasing book thieves, and even playing a part in some high profile sting operations.

