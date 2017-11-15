It had been 37 years since one U.S. woman had changed her appearance. Her daughters thought that her style was aging her, but to her it was part of her identity. In the end she appeared on a TV show that transformed her, and her daughters simply couldn’t believe their eyes.
Joan Irvine is an American woman who, over a decade ago, enjoyed her 15 minutes of fame on The Oprah Winfrey Show. There was one particular reason she ended up on the popular daytime show, and it was all to do with her appearance.
Irvine’s daughters, Christine and Cindy, introduced her to the show in 2003 because they thought that there was something that Oprah could do for their mom. The two daughters had watched their mom follow the same routine for years and decided that something needed to change.
-
These Celebs Told Their Kids Their Halloween Candy Had Gone – And The Reactions Were Very Revealing
-
When This 2-Year-Old With Autism Went Missing, The Searchers Found Prints That Meant He Wasn't Alone
-
When Storm Ophelia Struck Ireland, It Unearthed Some Creepy 1,000-Year-Old Remains
-
48 Years After The Infamous Murders, The Youngest Member Of The Manson Family Has Broken Her Silence
-
20 Things You Should Never Search For In Google
-
This Woman Kept The Same Hair Style For 37 Years. Then A Makeover Left Her Looking Decades Younger
-
After CCTV Captured Footage Of This Man At A Roadside, Police Knew They Had To Make An Arrest
-
A Little Girl Lost Her Entire Family Due To A Simple Mistake With An Everyday Food.
-
After These Dogs Were Stuffed Into Bags On A Bike, They Could So Easily Have Met A Horrific End
-
After A Rescuer Got A Call About A Barking Dog, He Found An Animal With Its Life In The Balance
-
This Man Thought His Pets Had Died In Hurricane Harvey. Then He Wept When He Saw Them In The Ruins
-
This Dog Was Starving To Death And Wouldn’t Let Anyone Close. Then One Man Tried To Gain Her Trust