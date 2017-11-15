This Woman Kept The Same Hair Style For 37 Years. Then A Makeover Left Her Looking Decades Younger

ADVERTISEMENT

It had been 37 years since one U.S. woman had changed her appearance. Her daughters thought that her style was aging her, but to her it was part of her identity. In the end she appeared on a TV show that transformed her, and her daughters simply couldn’t believe their eyes.

Joan Irvine is an American woman who, over a decade ago, enjoyed her 15 minutes of fame on The Oprah Winfrey Show. There was one particular reason she ended up on the popular daytime show, and it was all to do with her appearance.

Irvine’s daughters, Christine and Cindy, introduced her to the show in 2003 because they thought that there was something that Oprah could do for their mom. The two daughters had watched their mom follow the same routine for years and decided that something needed to change.

