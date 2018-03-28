This Woman Killed Her Boyfriend In A Viral Video Gone Wrong. Now A Judge Has Decided Her Punishment

ADVERTISEMENT

When Monalisa Perez and her boyfriend Pedro Ruiz were planning their next YouTube stunt, they never expected it to go so horribly wrong. Ruiz convinced his girlfriend that it would work out fine, but now she’s having to deal with the consequences of their actions.

Monalisa Perez and Pedro Ruiz were a young couple from Halstad, Minnesota. Having become teenage parents early on in their relationship, they decided to start a YouTube channel named “La MonaLisa,” where they shared every detail of their lives.

The couple regularly uploaded vlogs about everyday events, and they also spent time putting together prank videos. Most of them weren’t too dangerous, but then in June 2017 the couple decided to take things one step further in their mission to become internet-famous.

