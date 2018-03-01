This Woman Left America For Rural India, And Instead Of Feeling Alienated She Found True Love

ADVERTISEMENT

The Californian lifestyle is one that’s romanticized and replicated in fashion, books and films. From the glamour of Hollywood to the serenity of its beaches, the Golden State has always seemed like an incredible place to live.

Yet despite this, Adriana Peral found herself leaving her life in California for something that was seemingly much less desirable: a farm in rural India. Rather than feeling out of place or alienated, though, she fell in love – in more ways than one.

Before her big move, however, Peral had been a typical California girl. The 41-year-old lived in the city of Merced, where she spent her spare time exercising, grabbing drinks with friends and shopping with her 25-year-old daughter, Lucy.

