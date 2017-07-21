This Woman May Look Ordinary – But From Her Waist Down It’s A Whole Other Story

ADVERTISEMENT

This stylish young woman transforms herself in a quirky way every day, to make herself stand out from the crowd. But some of her opinions could also be said to be similarly out of step, and have left the internet divided.

Holly Foster is a 24-year-old retail worker and blogger from the town of Welling, Kent in the U.K. but she’s far from your average young British female. There is something very distinctive about her that she takes great pains in achieving and great pride in displaying.

After graduating from high school, Foster went on to study at the University of Norwich of the Arts in the east of England. She got a student loan, but she didn’t blow it on partying and fast food like many other students. Her great passion would not allow for that.

