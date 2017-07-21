This stylish young woman transforms herself in a quirky way every day, to make herself stand out from the crowd. But some of her opinions could also be said to be similarly out of step, and have left the internet divided.
Holly Foster is a 24-year-old retail worker and blogger from the town of Welling, Kent in the U.K. but she’s far from your average young British female. There is something very distinctive about her that she takes great pains in achieving and great pride in displaying.
After graduating from high school, Foster went on to study at the University of Norwich of the Arts in the east of England. She got a student loan, but she didn’t blow it on partying and fast food like many other students. Her great passion would not allow for that.
-
This Bully Picked A Fight With A Weak-Looking Guy But Soon Realized He’d Made A Massive Mistake.
-
This Mysterious Creature Eluded Scientists For Years. Then It Finally Set Off A Hidden Camera
-
These Firefighters Were Called Out To A House Fire – And What They Found Inside Horrified Them
-
This Woman May Look Ordinary – But From Her Waist Down It’s A Whole Other Story
-
A Woman Rescued This Abandoned Hatchling – And One Year On, Its Transformation Is Stunning
-
When This Man Followed A Hysterical Girl Through A Subway, He Found A Tiny Toddler Turning Blue
-
This Pregnant Dog Was Huge – But As She Gave Birth They Knew X-Rays Hadn’t Told The Full Story
-
They Seem Just Like A Typical Couple – But One Look At Their Family Will Leave You Astonished
-
20 Facts About Pressed Pennies That Are Worth Their Weight In Gold
-
This Baby Giraffe Was Dangling During Birth. Then Keepers Saw Her Hit The Ground Head-on
-
This Woman Was Shocked When She Opened The Door To See Her 5-Year-Old Neighbor Clutching His Sister
-
When This Woman With Rare Dwarfism Fell Pregnant, Doctors Knew They Had To Take A Close Look