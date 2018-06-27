This Woman Made A Dress From Over 10,000 Candy Wrappers, And The Item Made Her An Internet Star

By Caren Gibson
June 27, 2018
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: Facebook/Artistry and Upcycling by Emily Seilhamer
Image: Facebook/Artistry and Upcycling by Emily Seilhamer

Even as a youngster, Emily Seilhamer had a knack for upcycling. In fact, it was the candy wrappers that she started saving as a 12-year-old that would become the basis of a project in her adult life. But it was worth the wait, because when she unveiled a dress that she had crafted from more than 10,000 Starburst wrappers, Seilhamer found internet fame.

Image: Facebook/Artistry and Upcycling by Emily Seilhamer
Image: Facebook/Artistry and Upcycling by Emily Seilhamer

Seilhamer is a 25-year-old artist from Pennsylvania. She works as an activities assistant at a nursing home rehabilitation center. And in her spare time runs a group called Connecting in Color, which hosts art-based activities in painting and crafts for groups and individuals at all levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Facebook/Artistry and Upcycling by Emily Seilhamer
Image: Facebook/Artistry and Upcycling by Emily Seilhamer

Through her own creative work, however, Seilhamer takes the opportunity to pursue her some of her other passions, such as crafting, sewing and upcycling. She gets a particular buzz out of using materials in her work that may be overlooked or even discarded by others.

ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT