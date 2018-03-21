This Woman Made Her Husband Sleep On The Couch. Then Tragically The Next Day She Found Him Dead

ADVERTISEMENT

All Englishwoman Ashley Murrell wanted to do was spend more time with her hard-working husband, but it ended up coming between them. After a lover’s tiff over the contentious topic one night in 2017, she banished her spouse, Mikey, to sleep on the couch. But, to her horror, the next morning she touched his sleeping face to find it stone cold. Ashley screamed and sprinted out of the house in shock. Her partner of almost ten years was dead.

Ashley is a 33-year-old mother of three from the small town of Wellington, Somerset, in the southwest of England, U.K. She already had a seven-year-old daughter, Morgan, when she started a relationship with Mikey back in 2007. Three years later, the couple were married and Mikey adopted Morgan. In 2013, the family grew when twin brother and sister, Mikey Jr. and Lisa, were welcomed into the world.

But life was not plain sailing for the couple by any means – not with three mouths to feed. Ashley worked as a beauty therapist, while 36-year-old Mikey put in long shifts as a carpet cleaner. In fact, it was not unknown for him to work for 16 hours in a row. However, his punishing workload took its toll on him and – eventually – the Murrell’s relationship.

