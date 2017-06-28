After nine miscarriages in three years, Melissa Kayser had all but given up on having children. Fertility treatments and IVF had failed, and after looking into adoption she was told that she and her husband weren’t eligible. Heartbroken and feeling like a failure, Kayser began to think she would never be a mom. However, then someone else’s pregnancy test revealed an unexpected surprise.
Kayser, from Omaha, Nebraska, works for a company that provides medical assistance by air. She met her husband, Court, when they both were serving the Army Reserves. After four years together, the couple married in 2015. Moreover, they wasted no time in planning their family.
The couple were thrilled when they first learned that Kayser had become pregnant, Indeed, she admitted that she just couldn’t stop smiling. However, the smiles wouldn’t last long. Devastatingly, two weeks after the pregnancy was confirmed, the 33-year-old suffered a miscarriage.
-
When A Bruise On This 5-Year-Old’s Leg Saw Her Rushed To ER, Mom Had A Grave Warning For Parents
-
5 Years After His Wife Tragically Died, He Found The Perfect Replacement For Her In Their Photos
-
When This Woman Gave Birth To Triplets, Doctors Realized That Something Was Wrong With Their Heads
-
This Woman Miscarried 9 Times In 3 Years – Then Saw A Series Of Pregnancy Tests She Hadn’t Taken
-
When Two Guys Broke Inside This Abandoned Mansion, What They Filmed Was Full Of Haunting History
-
This Fisherman Spotted A “Log” In The Lake – Then Suddenly Knew It Was A Helpless Figure Drowning
-
Her Son Died When His Bike Collided With A Pickup. Then One Year Later She Got A Mysterious Letter
-
These Are The Heartbreaking True Stories Behind Your Favorite Movies
-
When Mom Filmed Her Son At Disneyland, Minnie Did Something With Her Hands That Left People Stunned
-
Amid A Wave Of Controversy, Fixer Upper's Chip and Joanna Have Made A Big Decision About Their Kids
-
After This Nurse Was Spotted Grabbing Donated Baby Clothes, A Colleague Told Her Look In Her Trunk
-
These IVF Teens Were Always The Best Of Friends. Then They Found Out The Stunning Truth