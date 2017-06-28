This Woman Miscarried 9 Times In 3 Years – Then Saw A Series Of Pregnancy Tests She Hadn’t Taken

ADVERTISEMENT

After nine miscarriages in three years, Melissa Kayser had all but given up on having children. Fertility treatments and IVF had failed, and after looking into adoption she was told that she and her husband weren’t eligible. Heartbroken and feeling like a failure, Kayser began to think she would never be a mom. However, then someone else’s pregnancy test revealed an unexpected surprise.

Kayser, from Omaha, Nebraska, works for a company that provides medical assistance by air. She met her husband, Court, when they both were serving the Army Reserves. After four years together, the couple married in 2015. Moreover, they wasted no time in planning their family.

The couple were thrilled when they first learned that Kayser had become pregnant, Indeed, she admitted that she just couldn’t stop smiling. However, the smiles wouldn’t last long. Devastatingly, two weeks after the pregnancy was confirmed, the 33-year-old suffered a miscarriage.

