When This Woman Moved Into A Retirement Home, She Met Someone From Her Past That Gave Her Goosebumps

For many of us, watching a loved one age can be a difficult experience. Moreover, if their health begins to deteriorate, we can sometimes be left feeling helpless – especially if we are concerned that they may be suffering in some way.

In addition to poor health, another issue that elderly people can face is that of loneliness. A 2016 USA Today report stated that isolation is an issue that affects more than at eight million over-50s in the U.S. And the AARP Foundation estimates that such isolation can be as damaging to people’s health as smoking half a packet of cigarettes per day.

In fact, this solitude can have a devastating impact. The Campaign to End Loneliness believes that isolation can cause the mortality rate in older people to rise by 26 percent. As a result, families are being encouraged to seek out assisted-living facilities or retirement homes for their relatives. That way, they are able to socialize with other members of the community and hopefully avoid any feelings of isolation.

