A Woman Never Knew The Nurse Who Hugged Her As A Disfigured Baby. But 38 Years On She Found Out

By Caren Gibson
January 31, 2018
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: Inside Edition
Image: Inside Edition

A striking image of a young nurse cradling a baby. The baby’s head is wrapped up in bandages from an injury that occurred in a domestic accident. Despite the pain the infant must have been in, her expression is calm as the nurse holds her close, in a scene reminiscent of “Madonna and Child.” But who was the mystery nurse? This woman had to find out.

Image: Facebook/Amanda Scarpinati
Image: Facebook/Amanda Scarpinati

The baby in question was Amanda Scarpinati who, in the photo, was just three months old. The tot had fallen off a couch and onto a steam vaporizer. Now, vaporizers are used to increase the humidity in a room, by boiling water to release steam. And since the water is boiled, the chance of any germs being present in the steam is significantly lessened.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Facebook/Amanda Scarpinati
Image: Facebook/Amanda Scarpinati

As a result, the vaporizer was scaldingly hot and tragically caused significant burns to the infant. Scarpinati was taken immediately to the Albany Medical Center in New York state. The three-month-old underwent surgery for her injuries and was then moved to the pediatric recovery ward to recuperate.

ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT