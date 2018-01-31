A Woman Never Knew The Nurse Who Hugged Her As A Disfigured Baby. But 38 Years On She Found Out

ADVERTISEMENT

A striking image of a young nurse cradling a baby. The baby’s head is wrapped up in bandages from an injury that occurred in a domestic accident. Despite the pain the infant must have been in, her expression is calm as the nurse holds her close, in a scene reminiscent of “Madonna and Child.” But who was the mystery nurse? This woman had to find out.

The baby in question was Amanda Scarpinati who, in the photo, was just three months old. The tot had fallen off a couch and onto a steam vaporizer. Now, vaporizers are used to increase the humidity in a room, by boiling water to release steam. And since the water is boiled, the chance of any germs being present in the steam is significantly lessened.

As a result, the vaporizer was scaldingly hot and tragically caused significant burns to the infant. Scarpinati was taken immediately to the Albany Medical Center in New York state. The three-month-old underwent surgery for her injuries and was then moved to the pediatric recovery ward to recuperate.

