This Woman Never Wanted To Find Her Bio Mother, But Then She Went Online And Fate Had Other Ideas

Becky Skousen always knew she was adopted. And although she wished her birth mother well, she had no desire to find her. But when she signed up to a genealogy site, it seemed that fate had other ideas for her.

Like many teenagers, Robin Adair Passey had a boyfriend. She met her beau at high school when she was just 14 years old. However, their young romance didn’t go to plan and when Passey fell pregnant, her boyfriend headed for the hills.

“I thought we were going to get married,” Passey admitted in an interview with ABC News. “And he turned. He decided no and I was rejected.” As a result, Passey and her mother moved to Hawaii. Once there, she could see out the remainder of her pregnancy.

