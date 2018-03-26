A Woman Said Her Painful Cramps Were Kidney Stones – But Minutes Later She Was Rushed To Surgery

ADVERTISEMENT

Ally Opfer is a 23-year-old college student from Garrettsville, Ohio. She is a senior at Kent State University, where she is studying air traffic control. Opfer also works as a cheerleading coach for the NEO Allstars cheer program.

On December 21, 2016, Opfer woke up feeling normal. She was experiencing some "minor cramping" but didn't think it was anything to worry about. So she carried on her day as normal, having no clue of what was about to happen.

Opfer had a busy day ahead with several hours of cheer coaching and went to work as usual. She continued to dismiss the pain even as it got stronger. On top of that, Opfer was also "bleeding a little bit," so she was sure it was simply her time of the month.

