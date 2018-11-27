Two Men Saw A Woman Paying For Gas With Pennies. Then They Heard Her Story And Broke Down In Tears

ADVERTISEMENT

Carlos “HaHa” Davis’ career was all about making people laugh, but a 2018 stunt had an entirely different effect. When the comedian noticed a woman struggling to pay for her gas, a camera rolled as he learned her stunning story. And the resulting video shows that he and his friend couldn’t hold back their tears.

Carlos Davis had once fantasized of becoming an NFL star. But according to Forbes, the young man had discovered his “true calling” in comedy. In fact, the 25-year-old now goes by HaHa Davis in some professional venues, a sign that he is, indeed, a born funnyman.

But Davis, a native of Detroit, didn’t always think of himself this way. “At first I didn’t realize I was funny,” he told Forbes back in 2017. Fortunately, his friends knew the truth, and they encouraged him to start accounts on Instagram and Vine, which skyrocketed him to viral fame.

