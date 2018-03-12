This Woman Photographed Herself In Public To Prove How Others Look At Her Plus-Sized Body

ADVERTISEMENT

In today’s society, our physical appearance is often judged, rightly or wrongly, by those around us. With that in mind, artist Haley Morris-Cafiero of Memphis, Tennessee, decided to conduct an intriguing social experiment. She photographed herself in public places to show how those around her reacted to her plus-sized body. And her endeavours produced some very interesting results…

Originally from Atlanta, Georgia, Morris-Cafiero graduated from the University of North Florida in 1999, earning degrees in both photography and ceramics. During that period, though, she was diagnosed with a condition known as hypothyroidism. This particular ailment comes about when a person’s thyroid gland fails to produce sufficient hormones and can cause several side-effects.

Some sufferers may feel tired or depressed, while others may put on weight. And Morris-Cafiero, who is now working at the Memphis College of Art, fell into the latter camp. But it also helped catapult her into the public’s eye and contributed to her own artistic endeavours in the last few years.

