This Woman Posed For A Wedding Photoshoot Alone – All For One Heart-rending Reason

ADVERTISEMENT

When a Taiwanese woman posed for her longed-for wedding photo shoot in 2016, the results were as fantastic as she had always hoped they would be. She looked radiant and gorgeous, dressed in glamorous outfits and situated in stunning surroundings. In fact, there was only one thing that was missing from the wedding pictures – a partner. And it turned out that there was a heartbreaking explanation as to why this would-be bride was photographed alone.

Q May Chen, a 28-year-old resident of Taiwan’s capital, Taipei, had always longed to take part in a wedding shoot. And when that day finally came, she made it as elaborate as possible, complete with many changes of apparel and an outstandingly romantic backdrop. Indeed, the artistic shots were remarkable not only for the unusual fact that Chen was the sole focus of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The young woman shared 30 of the snapshots from the photoshoot on her Facebook account in May 2016. They showed Chen posed in four gowns – a red gauze dress, a white gauze gown, a pink embroidered dress and a white lace gown – as well as various tiaras and head-pieces. “The red is for personality, pink is sweet, white yarn is princess, and gauze is sexy,” she later told Cosmopolitan magazine. Everything was hand-picked by Chen and she was absolutely thrilled with the results.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT