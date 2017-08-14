This Woman Prayed For A Car Crash Victim’s Family – Then Found Out She Was Praying For Herself

ADVERTISEMENT

On a winter’s evening in 2015 Karlina Paredes Fulk heard sirens close to her home. She logged on to the local neighborhood watch page to see what was going on. Realizing that they were on their way to the scene of a crash, Fulk said a little prayer for the family of the victim. But just hours later she realized she had been praying for her own family.

Karlina Fulk is a lawyer who lives in San Jose, California with her husband and three daughters. She graduated from the University of California, Berkley School of Law in 2016 and went on to become an associate attorney at the Hoover Krepelka law firm.

On this particular evening, Karlina was at home. It was around about 8:00 p.m on January 7, 2015, when she heard sirens outside. For some, the distinctive sound makes them take a moment to think about what the sirens mean. To think about an accident or a situation where someone’s in trouble.

