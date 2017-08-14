On a winter’s evening in 2015 Karlina Paredes Fulk heard sirens close to her home. She logged on to the local neighborhood watch page to see what was going on. Realizing that they were on their way to the scene of a crash, Fulk said a little prayer for the family of the victim. But just hours later she realized she had been praying for her own family.
Karlina Fulk is a lawyer who lives in San Jose, California with her husband and three daughters. She graduated from the University of California, Berkley School of Law in 2016 and went on to become an associate attorney at the Hoover Krepelka law firm.
On this particular evening, Karlina was at home. It was around about 8:00 p.m on January 7, 2015, when she heard sirens outside. For some, the distinctive sound makes them take a moment to think about what the sirens mean. To think about an accident or a situation where someone’s in trouble.
-
20 Gal Gadot Facts That Reveal The Real Woman Behind The Shield
-
This U.S. Bridge Is So Terrifying That It’s Causing Drivers To Suffer Panic Attacks
-
This Dad Got Fined For Taking His Son On Vacation, So He Showed Up Wielding A Bucket Of Coins
-
These Photos From Chris Cornell’s Last Ever Live Show Are Utterly Heartbreaking
-
This Woman Prayed For A Car Crash Victim’s Family – Then Found Out She Was Praying For Herself
-
20 Simple Measures Divorced Couples Say Would’ve Saved Their Marriages
-
After This 80-Year-Old War Vet Found Out He Had A Son, The Moment They Met Was Unforgettable
-
This Teen Wrote A Chilling Message On Facebook Minutes After Doing The Unthinkable To Her Newborn
-
An Extinct Volcano Has Come Back To Life, And It May Obliterate One Of The World’s Greatest Cities
-
When A Stranger Tried To Lure Two Girls Into The Woods, This Tattooed Guy Knew What Was Happening
-
After CCTV Cameras Caught This Woman Stealing A Dog, Vigilant Neighbors Put Its Owner On Her Trail
-
Archaeologists Dug Up These Human Skulls, And They Could Be Evidence Of A Gruesome Ancient Cult