This Woman Prayed For Her Life As She Was Savaged By Pit Bulls. Then An SUV Appeared From Nowhere

ADVERTISEMENT

It was October 1, 2015, and two young women, Rebekah Forgey and Isabella George, aged 20 and 19, were out for a run. The two Indiana women are cousins as well as firm friends. Their run took them to a remote, rural area of Carroll County, along South County Road 225 East.

Rebekah and Isabella knew the road well – it ran along the boundary of their grandfather’s land and they could see Isabella’s house a little way off as they neared the end of their run. There was nothing to suggest that the two were in any danger whatsoever.

ADVERTISEMENT

But danger there was, and when it came, it came suddenly and without warning. As they passed a rundown property surrounded by an overgrown yard, a pack of dogs bounded out onto the road. The two women were confronted by four large white pit bulls.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT