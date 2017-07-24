This Woman Prayed For Her Life As She Was Savaged By Pit Bulls. Then An SUV Appeared From Nowhere

By Ken Macdonald
July 24, 2017
Image: via Mail Online

It was October 1, 2015, and two young women, Rebekah Forgey and Isabella George, aged 20 and 19, were out for a run. The two Indiana women are cousins as well as firm friends. Their run took them to a remote, rural area of Carroll County, along South County Road 225 East.

Image: YouTube/RTV6 The Indy Channel

Rebekah and Isabella knew the road well – it ran along the boundary of their grandfather’s land and they could see Isabella’s house a little way off as they neared the end of their run. There was nothing to suggest that the two were in any danger whatsoever.

Image: YouTube/RTV6 The Indy Channel

But danger there was, and when it came, it came suddenly and without warning. As they passed a rundown property surrounded by an overgrown yard, a pack of dogs bounded out onto the road. The two women were confronted by four large white pit bulls.

