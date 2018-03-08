A Woman Learned She Was Pregnant After Her Husband Died. But At 25 Weeks Doctors Delivered Bad News

ADVERTISEMENT

When Courtney Hill’s husband Brian died in a tragic accident her whole life fell apart. However, when she later discovered she was pregnant, it was like someone had handed her a ray of light. Then, 25 weeks into her pregnancy, disaster struck once more.

Courtney remembers well the day she met her husband-to-be Brian. It was during a snowstorm that hit Green Oaks, Illinois, in 2011. Courtney had sought shelter at the Timothy O’Toole pub in Gurnee, as had her future beau.

Brian was a Navy veteran who had served time in Kuwait, Afghanistan and Iraq. He had won medals for his service to the country, and he and Courtney soon hit it off. So, a year after meeting, in July 2012, they tied the knot.

