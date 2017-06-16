She kept rummaging around inside the bag and eventually found the mystery object in a concealed section. What she discovered was clearly not meant for her, but now it was in her hands.
Sarah Thomas is a woman from Oregon who has a passion for shopping. She’s a bargain hunter and even has her own clothing resale company, which she runs via Facebook.
Her business venture is called Sarah’s Southern Oregon 2nd Hand Deals. The main purpose of the online store is to offer some of the best deals in the region for everything from kids’ clothes to purses.
-
A Dad Looked Under His Son’s Toy Truck To Find A Terrifying Sight. Now He’s Urging Parents: Be Wary
-
This Woman Thought She Was Just Menopausal. But When She Was Rushed To Hospital A Miracle Happened
-
Russia’s Lethal Breed Of New Super Weapons Should Make The West Sit Up And Take Notice
-
This Woman Was Puzzled By A Diaper Bag’s Weight. Then She Found A Secret Opening And Reached Inside
-
Here's Why Meghan Markle Wasn't Welcome At Pippa Middleton's Wedding Ceremony
-
This Husband Built A Cabin In His Backyard – And Inside Was A Secret Tribute To 6 Decades Of Love
-
After She Drew An Awful Sketch Of Her Girlfriend, This Teen Set Off A Side-Splitting Trend
-
When This Guy Heard A Weird Noise On His Doorstep, What He Found Was Entirely Unexpected
-
Remember Matilda’s Terrifying Miss Trunchbull? Well, Here’s What She Looks Like Today
-
This Mom’s Baby Was Plummeting Towards His Death, But Her Heroic Reaction Left Onlookers Speechless
-
This Waitress Served A Cowboy Who Seemed So Out Of Place – Then What He Left As Tip Made Her Gasp
-
This Dog Was Tangled In Branches On A River For Days. Then Bystanders Embarked On A Daring Rescue