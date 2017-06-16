This Woman Was Puzzled By A Diaper Bag’s Weight. Then She Found A Secret Opening And Reached Inside

ADVERTISEMENT

She kept rummaging around inside the bag and eventually found the mystery object in a concealed section. What she discovered was clearly not meant for her, but now it was in her hands.

Sarah Thomas is a woman from Oregon who has a passion for shopping. She’s a bargain hunter and even has her own clothing resale company, which she runs via Facebook.

Her business venture is called Sarah’s Southern Oregon 2nd Hand Deals. The main purpose of the online store is to offer some of the best deals in the region for everything from kids’ clothes to purses.

