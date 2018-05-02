When This Woman Received A Devastating Diagnosis, She Took Three Steps To Drop More Than 100 Pounds

ADVERTISEMENT

Karen Scales had been wanting to lose weight, but it was only when she was diagnosed with a serious illness that she started to take it more seriously. And when she focused on three simple tactics to shed the pounds, she eventually achieved some truly amazing results.

Scales is a woman from Levenmouth in the U.K., who has a story that can only be described as remarkable. In 2012, when Scales was 30 years old, she had two kids who were still quite young. Then something happened that knocked her family sideways.

After having some medical tests done, Scales was given a devastating diagnosis. A specialist informed her and her husband, Harry, that she had a condition that would stay with her for life. In fact, the illness was known to cut a sufferer’s life expectancy.

