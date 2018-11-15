A Woman Has Revealed Her Shame At The Last Words She Spoke About Her Mom Before She Died

ADVERTISEMENT

Erica Allen Peden made a snarky comment about her mom, Regina, as she rolled out of bed to spend time with her on April 23, 2017. But that visit was never to be. Regina died suddenly that day, and her daughter said she was ashamed of what she had said just minutes before it happened.

The city of Athens, Tennessee, was the backdrop for Peden’s life. She grew up there and studied at Tennessee’s Wesleyan University, where she earned her bachelor’s in history in 2014. The graduate then went on to work in the communications department of the town’s Utilities Board.

In Athens, Peden also found her future husband, Nick, while they were both students at Tennessee Wesleyan. They met at a party in 2010 when she was a freshman and he was a junior, but their romance didn’t quite ignite right away, she wrote in a Facebook post.

