This Woman Stuck To The Same Beauty Regime Since 16. Then A Makeunder Revealed Her Natural Beauty

ADVERTISEMENT

Jan DeVito is a lady of habit – or at least she was. She had stuck to the same tried and trusted beauty regime for over 20 years. Then one day all that changed. Jan went through a dramatic makeunder – something that revealed the natural beauty lying beneath all her makeup. And the results were truly incredible.

By her own admission, Jan, a hairdresser, hadn’t changed her hairstyle or makeup routine since she was a sprightly 16-year-old. “I’ve been wearing my hair in a bun [for] at least 25 years,” she recalled on Oprah in 2015. “I usually turn it upside down, and I rat it. I spray it probably three times before I leave for work.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For Jan, maintaining her bun hairstyle didn’t stop at home, though. Mindful of keeping every last strand in place, she explained, “When I get to the salon, while I’m spraying my ladies’ [hair] I [also] spray my hair. They don’t really know that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT