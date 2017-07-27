This Woman Saw An Otter Holding Up A Sign And Was Dumbstruck By What It Told Her To Do

ADVERTISEMENT

She was standing in front of an otter enclosure in a nice dress and heels, playing with the camera. Then, something in the tank caught her eye. And it made her turn around to witness something she’ll never forget.

Kelly Sommariva is a journalist from Denver, Colorado. She works at 9News and as part of her role as an interactive media producer, she is sometimes required to go and shoot stories to be used on the show.

So when her editor asked her to do a segment at Denver’s Downtown Aquarium in July 2017, Sommariva happily obliged. She was told she was there to film the otters, but the reality was to prove very different.

