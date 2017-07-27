She was standing in front of an otter enclosure in a nice dress and heels, playing with the camera. Then, something in the tank caught her eye. And it made her turn around to witness something she’ll never forget.
Kelly Sommariva is a journalist from Denver, Colorado. She works at 9News and as part of her role as an interactive media producer, she is sometimes required to go and shoot stories to be used on the show.
So when her editor asked her to do a segment at Denver’s Downtown Aquarium in July 2017, Sommariva happily obliged. She was told she was there to film the otters, but the reality was to prove very different.
-
This Woman Saw An Otter Holding Up A Sign And Was Dumbstruck By What It Told Her To Do
-
70 Years After This Pilot Went Missing, Investigators Found Bones Embedded In A Tree
-
When A Bride Couldn’t Find Her Groom For The First Dance, She Entered The Room And Her Jaw Dropped
-
This Brilliant Theory About Jorah From Game Of Thrones Could Shake Westeros To Its Very Core
-
When The Bank Illegally Foreclosed Their Paid-For Home, This Couple Got The Ultimate Payback
-
After Mom Rushed Her Toddler To ER With A Bite On His Foot, Doctors Realized He Was In Grave Danger
-
When This 3-Year-Old Ran Next Door, They Thought He Was Playing – But Then His Mom Saw Blood
-
When This Dad Gave His Daughter Her Graduation Gift, She Found A Stunning 13-Year Secret Inside
-
When This Suspicious Mom Found A Receipt Of Her Son’s, She Didn’t Hesitate To Call The Police
-
This Woman Saw A Mass Of Creatures Swimming Toward Her – And It Completely Took Her Breath Away
-
Frozen’s Producers Revealed These Insider Secrets – And They’ll Change How You See The Film Forever
-
This Momma Cow Cried All Night For Her Missing Calf. Then She Finally Saw Him And Totally Freaked