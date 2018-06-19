When A Woman Saw This Girl Apparently Being Abducted, She Pretended To Be Someone Else

ADVERTISEMENT

A California city’s Main Street is the last place one might expect to see a child be abducted. But one woman witnessed just that from behind the wheel of her car. She sprung into action to save 12-year-old Amy Martinez by pretending she was someone else.

It was Wednesday, February 21, 2018, when Martinez made her way to school on her own. The 12-year-old’s route took her down Main Street in Santa Ana, California, on her way to Lathrop Intermediate School.

Suddenly, a woman allegedly crossed from the other side of Main Street to grab Martinez. The 12-year-old then said the woman forced her to continue walking, but Martinez didn’t want to. “She was saying that the demons are coming, Satan is here,” the 12-year-old told NBC 4.

